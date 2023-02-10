Modi LIVE: PM inaugurates UP Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday for the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. After UP, PM Modi will leave for Mumbai to launch two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. This will be his second visit to the city in less than a month, and comes ahead of the high-octane Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In Mumbai, he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express trains and also launch several infrastructure projects. Later, he will inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, which is a politically influential community in South Mumbai.

Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai: PM Modi will be in UP for the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2023, and will flag off the Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai later.

10:24 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani in Lucknow https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1623902246684733446 10:23 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 UP Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Modi arrives in Lucknow https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1623906743473553408 10:12 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 PM Modi: Two-day UP Investors Summit in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from February 10-12, 2023. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. 10:11 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 PM Modi in UP: ‘Summit, step towards UP becoming $1 Trillion economy’ I am very happy that we are getting to see such a big day in our lives when Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held today. This summit is a step towards Uttar Pradesh becoming $1 Trillion economy: Awanish K Awasthi, Advisor to CM, at Lucknow 09:51 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 PM Modi in UP: He will be in Lucknow at 10 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow at around 10 AM where he will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2023. 09:49 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 PM Modi: Welcome to our live blog! Good morning readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online. Catch all live updates on the PM's visit to UP and Maharashtra today here.