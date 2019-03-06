PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka today, to launch various projects

By: | Published: March 6, 2019 9:01 AM

Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi.

Modi will also dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to launch various development projects. He will launch development projects in various sectors, including energy, health, and education at Kalaburagi.

Modi will also dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru to the nation.

Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi. A women’s hostel for students from the Northeast at Bangalore University will also be dedicated to the nation.

At Kancheepuram, the prime minister will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector. These projects are aimed at further strengthening the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state. A statue of the MG Ramachandran (MGR) will be unveiled at a women’s college.

MGR served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years between 1977 and 1987.

Recently, while kicking off his poll campaign in Karnataka with a massive rally in the BJP stronghold of Hubbali, Modi while attacking the opposition had called the Congress-JD(S) coalition government “weak model of governance”.

Modi had said that they (alliance) want to impose this weak model of governance on the whole of the country, where the leader of the government is crying over his situation and they will steal from the country and the whole world will laugh at the country.

During the visit, Modi also laid the foundation stone for an Indian Institute of Technology and an Indian Institute of Information Technology at Dharwad — Hubbali’s twin city.

In Dharwad, Modi dedicated a gas distribution network and 2,350 houses built under the PMAY scheme and two strategic petroleum reserve facilities in Mangalore worth Rs 2,900 crore.

As the Lok Sabha elections will be held on time, as announced by the ECI recently, political parties have increased the public engagement and inaugurations before the implementation of model code of conduct, which will be enforced as soon as the poll schedule is released.

