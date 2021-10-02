  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on October 5, says Uttar Pradesh CM’s Office

October 02, 2021 9:27 PM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister.

Narendra ModiChief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend a programme to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.

