PM Modi likely to explain government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

The proposed address by the prime minister comes days before his customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the nation on Thursday in which he may explain the government’s decision on abrogating special status that was earlier given to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories, a report by PTI has said. Last time that PM Modi had addressed the nation was on March 27, when Lok Sabha polls were on. During his address, the PM announced that the country showed its anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

The Parliament has cleared a resolution abrogating special status that was given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories. While Jammu and Kashmir has been made into one Union Territory with a legislature and Ladakh is the other Union Territory without a legislature.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited south Kashmir to assure the locals that their security is the responsibility of the government. He arrived in Srinagar on Thursday, a day after the Centre revoked Article 370 in the state.

Tight security cover and restrictions are in place in Kashmir since last few days. All modes of communication have also been snapped. In a video that went viral on social media, Doval was seen eating food on the street and chatting with locals. The NSA exchanged views with them on the security situation of Kashmir and the government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

“Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world,” the NSA said while talking to the locals, as per PTI. Daval also met policemen and praised their efforts in the containing the situation in Kashmir for the past several years.