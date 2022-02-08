PM Modi leads BJP counterattack against Congress in Parliament, slams ‘campaign’ against vaccine

PM Modi slammed the Congress for skipping the all-party meeting called over COVID-19 pandemic and also condemned the opposition’s “campaign” against the vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress for skipping the all-party meeting called over COVID-19 pandemic during the first wave and also condemned the opposition’s “campaign” against the vaccination drive. The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Upper House amid the prime minister’s address saying that he was accusing the Congress instead of speaking on the President’s address.

Replying to Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said: “A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last two years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines.”

“Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over Corona was held and government was supposed to give detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting,” he added.

Modi, however, expressed his gratitude to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for attending the meeting. “I would like to express my gratitude to Sharad Rao (Sharad Pawar). He said it’s not a decision of UPA & he will speak to as many people as he can. He, along with TMC and other parties, attended the meeting…The crisis was on the entire humankind, still, you boycotted the meet.”

Accusing the Congress of dynastic politics, Modi said: “The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We’ll have to accept that biggest threat to India’s democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent.”

Furthering his attack on the Grand Old Party, Modi said that incidents like Emergency, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits wouldn’t have taken place if the Congress did not exist.

“It was said in the House that Congress laid India’s foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn’t said like a joke in the House. It’s result of serious thinking that’s dangerous to nation – some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking,” said PM Modi.

“This mindset it has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it,” he added.

The prime minister said that everyone must focus on how to take country forward in the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence.

“India is among the top three nations in terms of startups due to efforts of youth. The government is focused on agriculture, MSME sector that provides most employment,” the Prime Minister said. Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination in the country, PM Modi said, “We are working fast towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in country.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of strengthening separatism in the country and becoming the “leader of the tukde-tukde gang” by following the Britishers’ policy of “divide and rule”.The Prime Minister said the Congress “crossed all limits” during the COVID pandemic and accused them of instigating and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states. “You have committed a big sin,” he added.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi seized on the Congress leader’s speech in the House in which he had said that “India is described in the Constitution as a union of states and not as a nation”, and cited India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s enunciation on the country’s nationhood to hit out at the opposition party frequently in his nearly 100 minutes of address.