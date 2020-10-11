  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SWAMITVA scheme

By: |
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:10 PM

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

The move will pave the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. (Photo source:(Twitter / ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, and asserted that it is a “historic move” set to transform rural India.
The move will pave the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

Related News

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

Modi interacted with many beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SWAMITVA scheme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Justice done or denied?
21,090 nomination papers found valid for 1st phase of Bihar Assembly polls
3Congress releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls