PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SWAMITVA scheme

(Photo source:(Twitter / ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, and asserted that it is a “historic move” set to transform rural India.

The move will pave the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

Modi interacted with many beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.