PM Modi launches ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal, says every effort of the people must be valued



The Prime Minister also launched a portal Main Nahin Hum, which will enable IT professionals to bring their efforts towards social causes and service to society on one single platform. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the importance of the people’s involvement and their social responsibilities for the success of any government initiative. He said that every effort of the people, however big or small, must be valued. Prime Minister Modi said this while interacting with IT professionals in Delhi. The Prime Minister also launched a portal and app, Main Nahin Hum, which will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring their efforts towards social causes and service to society on one single platform.

During an hour-long address, the Prime Minister touched upon various subjects such as the role of technology, child education, corporate social responsibilities, manual scavenging, and Swachh Bharat. He praised youngsters for leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. “They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. This is a great sign,” he said.

The Prime Minister shared multiple anecdotes from his time as the chief minister in Gujarat. He praised Wipro Chairman Azim Premji for his contribution to the society. PM Modi said that when he used to meet Premji for investment and for other summits in Gujarat, the Wipro chairman never asked about the investment schemes but always enquired what was there in the programmes for the people.

Commenting on a question of climate change, the Prime Minister said that it is our responsibility to save the nation’s natural resources. “What we are doing today is not our culture. We have borrowed it from other countries,” he said. PM Modi also addressed the concerns of farmers in drought-hit areas and said that the country needs to focus on water harvesting. “We need to reduce the input cost of farming to double the farmers’ income,” he added.

At the event, the Prime Minister took questions from volunteers who have been involved in various social activities across the country. While asking a question, industrialist Anand Mahindra congratulated the Prime Minister for winning Seoul Peace Prize 2018. The Prime Minister won the prize for improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the Human Development by fostering economic growth through various anti-corruption and social integration initiatives.