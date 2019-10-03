PM Modi lauds Reliance Foundation, Tata Group for cleanliness drive

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the cleanliness drive launched by Reliance Industries’ philanthropy arm Reliance Foundation and the Tata Group, as his ‘Clean India’ mission finds acceptance from common man to high and mighty of corporate India. Modi retweeted tweets by Reliance Foundation and Tata Group highlighting the cleanliness work undertaken by them in various parts of the country.

“Heartening to see people coming together for cleanliness across urban and rural India,” he wrote re-tweeting a tweet of Reliance Foundation. Retweeting a Tata Group tweet, he said, “the excellent work of the Tata Group towards furthering cleanliness is very much in line with the historical ethos of the group, of contributing to national progress.”

Modi on being elected Prime Minister for the first time in 2014 had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to promote cleanliness in the country to not just attract tourists but also improve the health, safety, and dignity of hundreds of millions of Indians.

Last week, he has been conferred with the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in New York. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or the Clean India Mission, was launched by Modi on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, 2014.

Reliance Foundation, headed by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita, is one of the largest private foundations in the country. “Various community members, including the sarpanch, participated in the #SwachhataHiSeva campaign by #RF in Jaipur Rural, #Rajasthan. They cleaned the surroundings and also motivated other villagers to do the same. #RFForSwachhBharat #SHS2019 @swachhbharat,” it said in a tweet, which was retweeted by Modi.

Modi also retweeted Tata Group’s tweet, “a step towards changing the game; a step towards a better future” with an accompanying video on cleanliness.