PM Modi joins women segregating plastic from garbage during Swachhta Hi Seva programme in Mathura

PM Modi interacting with the women who segregate plastic from waste. (Photo/BJP4India)

PM Modi in Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of projects in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis aims to vaccinate over 500 million livestock. Apart from launching a scheme for vaccination of livestock to prevent them from falling prey to deadly diseases, PM Modi also joined the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme during his visit to the temple town.

The prime minister not only interacted with the women who segregate plastic from waste but he also joined them in their work. PM Modi was seen sitting with the women, talking to them while also separating plastic waste from garbage. Later, addressing a gathering during the event, PM Modi appealed people to stop using single-use plastic products.

“We need to make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by 2nd October, 2019. I appeal to self help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission,” PM Modi said.

Earlier this week, speaking at an event in Greater Noida, PM Modi had said that time has come to for the world to say ‘good-bye to single use plastic’. Addressing the UN conference – UNCCD COP14 – he said his government is committed to development of an environment-friendly substitutes.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had raised the issue of plastic pollution and urged people to shun use of single-use plastic. He had appealed people to take up the issue on the lines of Swachh Bharat Mission which turned into a nation-wide campaign after his call to make India clean.

“During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic,” PM Modi had said from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage,” he had said.