Modi’s J&K Visit LIVE: In first visit after scrapping of Article 370, PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 38,000 crore

PM Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir today — his first official visit after the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370, which conferred special status to J&K, in August 2019. Modi is travelling there to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address ‘Gram Sabhas’ across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. He will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district. The Prime Minister will address a gathering including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir whereas PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister’s address.

Top business leaders from the UAE will accompany the PM during the visit. The UAE firms are expected to propose investments amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore. A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Modi’s visit to Samba. An alert has also been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in J&K in view of the visit. “A multi-tier security setup has been put in place in Samba and adjoining areas as a part of foolproof security,” a senior official told PTI.