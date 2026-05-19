After concluding his visit to Norway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Italy as part of his official trip to Europe. India and Italy are set to expand cooperation across various sectors, including defence, mobility, and maritime as an effort to enhance bilateral ties, said Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao.

Speaking ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the Indian Ambassador said that the trip would provide an opportunity to “review our cooperation with Italy and to also be more aspirational about what we want to do with Italy in the future”, news agency ANI quoted Rao as saying.

PM Modi in Norway

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store a day before the third India-Nordic Summit. During the meeting, the two leaders entered into a Green Strategic Partnership and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. PM Modi thanked Norway for standing with India on terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Norway is significant as it is the first visit to the country in 43 years.

PM Modi to meet Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi will later will fly to Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Giorgia Meloni. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Meloni and interact with business leaders. The visit is aimed at strengthening the India-Italy strategic partnership, with focus on maritime security, supply chains, defence cooperation, connectivity, and expanding India’s access to the Mediterranean region.

Live Updates