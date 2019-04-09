PM Modi is king of fascists; he baptized in politics through riots, killings, says WB CM Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 2:26 PM

The CM also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee also said that the grand old party has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “baptized in politics through violence and riots”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday, claiming that Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi’s activities.

The CM also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.

“It is because the Congress failed to put up a credible fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength. “The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre,” Banerjee stated. In every state, alliances have been stitched to oust Modi, she claimed.

“Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India,” the CM said, adding that TMC has “never compromised in its fight against communalism”.

