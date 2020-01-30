‘PM Modi is Bhagirath of modern times’: Yogi Adityanath at Ganga Yatra

Yogi Adityanath participates in Ganga Yatra in Mirzapur. (Photo: Adityanath Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday drew parallels between King Bhagirath, who brought the river Ganga from heaven to Earth, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Participating in the Ganga Yatra programme in UP’s Mirzapur, CM Adityanath referred to PM Modi as ‘Ayodhya ke Raja Bhagirath’ of modern times who has undertaken the task to clean the holy river.

The Chief Minister on Monday flagged off the five-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Bijnor while the second route of the yatra was inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel from Ballia. The yatra will cover several cities situated on Ganga and culminate in Kanpur on January 31. It will cover 1,358 km, touching 27 districts and 21 municipal bodies, before converging in Kanpur.

The yatra reached Mirzapur on Wednesday where Adityanath took part. He said that the yatra was just a medium to express gratitude towards tradition, culture and ancestors.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said. “Once, the King of Ayodhya Bhagirath brought the Ganga from the heavens through Himalaya to Ganga Sagar for his ancestors. And today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the form of Bhagirath putting all his strength into cleaning of the Ganga.”

Adityanath said PM Modi is concerned over the poor condition of the Ganga and has launched several initiatives to clean up the river.

Referring to PM Modi’s 2014 famous remark made in Varanasi that “Maa Ganga has called me” the CM said, “Before the river Ganga could have dried up and the land turned into a desert, PM Modi arrived.”

Adityanath further said the state government has acted on PM Modi’s vision to clean the Ganga. “It is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure that the Ganga remains clean. We must stop throwing garbage in the river. We must also ensure that no other pollutant is released in the river,” he said.

He added that the purpose behind the Ganga Yatra was to accelerate economies of the villages along its banks.