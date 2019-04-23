PM Modi is a habitual offender, bar him from campaigning: Congress to EC

The Congress has approached the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long procession that he carried out after casting his vote. After the Congress delegation met the EC, senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "Today after casting his vote, the Prime Minister took out a long procession and delivered a speech. There has never been such a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He is a habitual offender. We appealed to the EC to bar him from campaigning for 48-72 hours." PM Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in Gujarat. He arrived at a polling booth in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right. BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar constituency, welcomed him and accompanied him to the booth. Modi while on his way to the polling booth greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road. After casting his vote, the prime minister walked some distance from the booth and interacted briefly with the media. Speaking to journalists, the PM said that Indian democracy presented an example before the whole world. "While on one hand, an IED (improvised explosive device) is the weapon of terrorists, on the other hand, the voter ID is the weapon and power of democracy," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi who gave him a shawl, sweets, a coconut and her blessings for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The third phase of polling for 116 constituencies concluded today. In 2014, the BJP had won 66 of these 116 seats, while Congress and its allies could win just 27. Around 18 crore voters were eligible for voting in the third phase and the Election Commission had set up 2.10 lakh polling stations across the 14 states where polling happened today.