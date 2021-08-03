PM Modi interacts with Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries, says Centre making efforts to provide all possible help to citizens

The Prime Minister also said that the country is moving rapidly towards the 50 crore vaccination milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries from Gujarat through videoconferencing. During the interaction, PM Modi said that the government is making all efforts to provide every possible help to the citizens and reiterated that Central schemes should reach the beneficiaries. PM Modi said that he is satisfied that the poor people’s ration problem has been resolved now.

Addressing the participants after the interaction where Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also present, PM Modi said that almost every government since Independence has talked about providing cheap food to the poor. He said that while the scope and budget of cheap ration schemes increased year after year, its effect remained limited.

PM Modi praised the Gujarat government for its efforts. “The Government of Gujarat has implemented every scheme on the ground in the interest of our sisters, our farmers, and our poor families. Today, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families of Gujarat,” he said.

He said that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being praised all over the world today as experts are praising India for providing free food grains to its more than 800 million people during this pandemic.

“Today, the country is spending lakhs of crores on infrastructure but at the same time, we are also setting new benchmarks for Ease of Living, to improve the quality of life of common human beings. The empowerment of the poor is being given top priority today,” said the PM.

PM Modi also spoke about housing for all schemes. “When 2 crore poor families are given houses, it means that they will now be able to live free from the fear of cold, heat and rain. Not only this, when one has own house, his life is filled with self-respect, he takes new resolutions in life,” said the PM.

He also said that a few years ago, only the rich used to have toilets in their home but now with poor people also getting their own lavatories, they see themselves equivalent to the rich people.

PM Modi also heaped praise on Indian athletes. “This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified for the Olympics. This has been achieved while battling the biggest pandemic in 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only have we qualified but are also giving tough competition even to higher ranking athletes,” said PM Modi.

He said that the zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level today and such confidence comes when the right talent is identified and encouraged. “This confidence comes when the systems change, become transparent,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister also said that the country is moving rapidly towards the 50 crore vaccination milestone and urged the people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid crowds as much as possible.