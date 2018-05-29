PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries via NaMo App: Mudra Yojana acting as job multiplier, loans given to 12 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the flagship Mudra Yojana has helped youths who wanted to start their own business and lead an independent life explore new opportunities. During an interaction via NaMo App with the beneficiaries of the Mudra Yajana which was launched in April 2015, the PM said that the scheme has helped create new employment opportunities.

“Mudra Yojana has opened up new avenues for youth, women and those who wanted to start or expand their businesses. Not only this, Mudra Yojana is also acting as a job multiplier,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that through the Mudra scheme, the government has empowered talented youths from the weaker sections of society without any discrimination. “Mudra Yojana is such a scheme that has successfully helped the government to socially empower the youths without any discrimination towards the underprivieleged class.”

He said that the Mudra scheme has helped common people explore their talent. “It has helped people get recognition of their talent in the society and empower them.”

The Prime Minister informed that so far the government has provided loans to 12 crore people. “55% beneficiaries are youths and women from the SC/ST/OBC communities.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), the government promises to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to small entrepreneurs to set up or expand their business.