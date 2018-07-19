PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Saubhagya scheme: ‘Unfortunate’ that Congress failed to electrify villages in 70 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the erstwhile Congress-led UPA governments for not electrifying villages despite remaining in power for maximum time post-Independence. Interacting with the beneficiaries of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and Saubhagya scheme across the country via NaMo app, Modi said that his government is not only focussed on electrification but has also reformed the distribution systems across the country. He said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that over 18,000 villages in the country were not electrified in last 70 years.

“It has been 70 years since we attained Independence but 18,000 villages did not have electricity connections. This was quite unfortunate,” he said.

He reminded that in 2005, then (Congress) government had promised to electrify every village by 2009. “The then President of the ruling party went a step ahead and said we will bring electricity to every home. Needless to say, none of that happened during their long tenure.”

Modi said that he had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort that every village will be electrified and fulfilled it. “We walked the talk and went to every village,” he said.