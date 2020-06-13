Coronavirus: PM Modi to hold fresh round of consultation with Chief Ministers on June 16, 17

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on June 16, 17. (File)

Modi meeting with Chief Ministers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories on June 16 and 17 to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. The fresh round of consultation comes as the country gradually emerges out of the lockdown.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), states have been divided in two slots for the two-day virtual meet.

A total of 21 states and UTs will hold interaction with the Prime Minister on June 16. They 21 states and UTs are Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim & Lakshadweep.

The rest 15 will interact with PM Modi on June 17. These states have reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. They are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

The two-day virtual meet comes also against the backdrop of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

This will be PM Modi’s sixth round of consultation with the Chief Ministers since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24. The last meeting was held on May 11.

Just before lockdown 4.0 was to end in the last week of May, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the Chief Ministers over telephone.

Under ‘Unlock 1’ several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

Meanwhile, India has crossed 3 lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 3,08,993. A total of 386 COVID-linked deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,884. There are 1,45,779 active cases while 1,54,330 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

With over three lakh cases, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over eight lakh. Over five lakh cases have been reported in Russia.