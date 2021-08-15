PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2021: Top quotes from the prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on India's 75th Independence Day. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day and said that it was a day to remember our valiant freedom fighters and great leaders who contributed in the country’s freedom. He said that the 75 years of Independence should not be restricted to mere celebrations and rather should be seen as the gateway to take on the challenges in the next 25 years.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations.

“Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” is our motto towards achieving greater heights in the coming years.

We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India’s development in the future.

A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India’s development journey.

It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind. Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists.

Pain of partition was one of greatest tragedies of last century; August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines.

This period of Corona has come as a big challenge in front of our country, which is growing on the path of progress, in front of the entire human race. The people of India have fought this battle with restraint and patience. It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two Make In India COVID Vaccines and carry out the world’s Largest Vaccine Drive. After all our efforts we also lost many in this fight against COVID19. This unbearable pain will always remain with us.

Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets. We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times.

Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes’) strength. Today, govt schemes have picked up pace & are reaching their goals.

Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few yrs, facilities like road & electricity have reached villages. Today, optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too.

In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country’s pride.

He also hailed India's vaccination programme, touted as the world's biggest, and said that over 54 crore people in the country have already received the vaccine.

Earlier today, PM Modi greeted the nation and expressed hope that the 75th Independence Day will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the citizens.

“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the ”Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

The prime minister hosted the Indian Olympic contingent at the Red Fort after it returned from Tokyo delivering the best performance for the country till date, bagging seven medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

The country is celebrating ”Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.