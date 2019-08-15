Independence Day 2019 speech: Population control to Jal Jeevan, PM Modi’s 5-year vision promises to remove major pain points

PM Modi stressed that there was a need to control population explosion. (Photo/Doordarshan)

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth consecutive Independence Day speech on Thursday was not only laden with major achievements during the first ten weeks on his second term, but also laid down ambitious plans for the next five years. From providing clean drinking water to every household, population control to taking the country’s economy to newer heights, PM Modi projected a slew of measures that his government will be taking to transform India in the coming years. Arguing that the first term was about meeting people’s necessities and the coming five years will be about fulfilling people’s aspirations, Modi touched upon a number of pain points that his government aims to remove in its second term.

Jal Jivan Scheme

Stressing on the need of water conservation, PM Modi rued that half of the country’s households do not have access to piped water. He announced Jal Jivan mission to make drinking water available to all households. The PM said that the government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on it in the coming years. “I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent,” PM Modi said adding that efforts for water conservation need to quadruple in the next five years.

Population Explosion

PM Modi expressed concern over the rapidly rising population of the country and urged the state governments to come up with schemes to deal with the serious issue. “If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be educated and healthy,” PM Modi said while underlining that population explosion is giving rise to new challenges for the future generations. Stating that keeping a small family was also a form of patriotism, the Prime Minister said that India can no longer afford an uneducated society. “Before bringing a child into this world, make sure you have created resources for his/her upbringing. It is necessary for our people to educate people about this duty of parents. We cannot have an unhealthy or uneducated society. Population control is need of hour,” the PM said.

Plastic-free India

Addressing the people of the country from ramparts of Mughal-built Red Fort, PM Modi called for making India a plastic free country. He appealed to the masses to galvanise a movement to stop the use of single-use plastic. PM expressed hope that significant steps will be taken in this regard by October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and exhorted people to work towards achieving this goal. “Can we free India from single use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on 2nd October,” PM Modi said.

Economy and Infrastructure

Reiterating his objective of transforming India into a five trillion dollar economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will be investing a whopping one lakh crore to boost the country’s modern infrastructure. “To some the target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added USD 1 trillion as compared to USD 2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable. The country should not lose this opportunity,” he said.

Digital Payment and Make in India

PM Modi also called on people to support the Make in India initiative by purchasing products manufactured in the country. “Our priority should be a ‘Made in India’ product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector,” he said.

He also appealed people to curtail the use of cash as much as possible and shift to digital mode of payments which will help in weeding out corruption. “Can we make this our motto. Let us further the use of digital payments all over the nation,” PM Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation.