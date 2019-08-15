‘If Article 370 was so important, why was it kept temporary for 70 years’: PM Modi’s stinging attack on Congress in I-Day speech

PM Modi meeting children after his Independence Day speech. (Photo/Doordarshan)

PM Modi attacks Congress in Independence Day Speech: Addressing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a generous time highlighting two major achievements of his government within the first ten weeks. PM Modi mentioned Triple Talaq Bill and scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir repeatedly during his Independence Day speech.

Stressing that removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people, PM Modi launched a stinging attack on the Congress and a few other opposition parties who have been accusing the Modi government acting arbitrarily.

Also Read: PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Top Quotes

PM Modi questioned if Article 370 was so important then why it remained a temporary provision for decades.

“Those who supported Article 370, India is asking them. If this was so important and life changing, why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had large mandates and could have removed the temporary status of Article 370,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Without naming the Congress, Modi said that the previous governments knew in their hearts that what had happened was wrong. “Despite the huge mandate, you this is the reason why you never had the conviction to make Article 370 permanent,” the Prime Minister said.

Stressing that the government was committed to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions, PM Modi said that provisions under Article 370 only encouraged corruption and nepotism.

“The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept such a situation,” PM Modi said.

Dressed in the traditional white kurta-pyjama and his customary red, mustard, green safaa, PM Modi said that 2014-2019 was an era to fulfill people’s needs.

“People’s trust in us has given us new strength. The 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses,” he said referring to the overwhelming mandate that the BJP got in the recently held general elections.