PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Removal of Articles 370 and 35A a step towards realising Sardar Patel’s dreams – Top Quotes

PM Modi delivered his sixth consecutive Independence Day speech from Red Fort. (Photo/Doordarshan)

PM Modi August 15 Speech Highlights: Addressing the nation for the sixth consecutive time from ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted some of the big decisions taken within the first ten weeks of his second term. PM Modi underlined that decisions like Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir were long pending demands of the people which have been fulfilled. He said Sardar Patel’s long cherished dreams have been now been realised by his government’s pathbreaking moves. “One Nation, one Constitution has now become a reality,” PM Modi said.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech:

# It has been under ten weeks since the new Government was formed but several pathbreaking decisions have been taken. This includes decisions for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, the end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders.

# The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept such a situation.

# We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them. In less than 70 days of the new Government, Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this step. We want to serve Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh.

# Those who supported Article 370, India is asking them – If this was so important and life-changing, why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had large mandates and could have removed the temporary status of Article 370.

# It is always India First for us. Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount.

# It is unfortunate that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence. We have launched the Jal Jeevan Mission to address the issue. The government has earmarked Rs 3.5 lakh crore for this scheme.

# Population explosion is one of the major issues hampering the progress of the country. We have to think- can we do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion.

# Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty.