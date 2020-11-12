PM Modi inaugurates Swami Vivekananda’s statue at JNU, exhorts students to make India self-reliant

PM Modi also clarified that Atmanirbhar Bharat was not an inward looking goal and emphasised that India's development and self reliance would ultimately benefit the whole world (Credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the national capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. PM Modi, while inaugurating the statue virtually from his office, also addressed the students and teachers who had assembled at the inauguration ceremony. Recalling the famous Chicago lecture of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi exhorted the students to translate Swami Vivekananda’s dream of a prosperous and self reliant India into reality. PM Modi also said that the newly inaugurated statue at the campus is symbolic of Swami Vivekananda’s courage, compassion, vision for oneness and his intense love for the country.

Pitching the motto of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the centre stage, PM Modi said that the dream to make India self reliant and self dependent had become a part of the collective consciousness of 130 crore people of the country. He further said that India is not merely seeking self reliance in physical or material terms but also wants to be self reliant in its thoughts and culture. PM Modi also clarified that Atmanirbhar Bharat was not an inward looking goal and emphasised that India’s development and self reliance would ultimately benefit the whole world.