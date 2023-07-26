Bharat Mandapam: PM Modi dedicates revamped ‘world-class’ convention centre at Pragati Maidan to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex along with the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex which is set to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The convention centre has been renamed as ‘Bharat Mandapam’.

The Prime Minister, at the opening ceremony, said that the “world is accepting that India is the mother of democracy”, and the world will witness rising stature of India when the newly built Bharat Mandapam will host the G20 summit.

He also slammed people with negative thinking “for trying to stall” development projects in the country.

#WATCH | Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is… pic.twitter.com/0i0zcc5X0Z — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Earlier today, PM Modi performed a lokarpan puja in the complex ahead of its inauguration. After the puja, PM Modi felicitated the ‘shramjeevis’ (those who were involved in the construction of the complex). A cultural event is also scheduled in the evening in the presence of hundreds of guests, dignitaries and other invitees.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the IECC will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

Also Read: When PM Modi predicted Opposition’s no-confidence motion in 2019 in Parliament

As many as 4,000 guests, mobilised by several institutions, including government departments and industry bodies, are expected to attend the event. As per sources, a thorough verification has been carried out by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) before issuing invitations to the guests.

About the IECC complex

The facility, having a campus area of nearly 123 acres, has been built after an overhaul of the old and outdated structures in the area and was developed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. It has been developed as India’s largest meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destinations.

Visuals from the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



This grand architectural marvel will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences including India's G20 leaders' meet! pic.twitter.com/TzTp725Jdf — BJP (@BJP4India) July 25, 2023

In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC complex finds its place among the top exhibitions and convention complexes in the world, the PMO statement said, adding that it is established in line with PM Modi’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings. It will be rivaling the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Opinion poll predicts BJP sweep in Delhi despite big gains for AAP

In addition to this, the complex has several state-of-the-art facilities such as the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

“It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences and other prestigious events,” the statement added.

The Level 3 of the convention centre can seat 7,000 individuals, making it even larger than the approximately 5,500 people who can be seated at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.