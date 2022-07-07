PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 1774 crore in Varanasi – check full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated projects and schemes worth Rs. 1774 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday. “These projects will give momentum to the city’s development journey, and will help the city improve in “Ease of Living Index,” the PM said in a statement, adding, “In Varanasi one work ends and one begins.”

List of projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi:

-The projects launched by PM Modi include initiatives under the Varanasi smart city and urban projects, such as the development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with the building of a bathing jetty; the conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG.

-The development of Kameshwar Mahadev ward in Old Kashi; the construction of over 600 EWS flats in the village of Harhua, Dasepur; the creation of a new vending zone and urban place under the Lahartara.

-The widening of the Pindra-Kathiraon Road, the widening of the Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road, the construction of a four-lane road over bridge on the Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road, a bridge over the Varuna River on the Central Jail Road, the strengthening and construction of eight rural roads.

– Installation of sewer lines, the rehabilitation of an old trunk sewer line in Varanasi City using trenchless technology, the installation of over 25,000 sewer house connections in the Trans Varuna area, the repair of leaks in the city’s Sis Varuna region, the rural drinking water programme at Taatepur Village, and more.

– ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of the “Vedic Vigyan Kendra” at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Government Girls Home at Ramnagar, and the Theme Park at the Government Old Age Women Home at Durgakund among the social and educational projects.

In order to boost tourism in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for a number of tourism centric projects, including the construction of the Asht Vinakaya Pavan Path, the Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, the Asht Bhairaw Yatra, the Nav Gauri Yatra, the tourism development work of five stoppages in the Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg, and the tourism development of various wards in Old Kashi.