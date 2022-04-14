PM Modi inaugurates ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ – All you need to know about the Museum of Prime Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ (prime ministers’ museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence. The museum was inaugurated on the occasion of 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The museum on 14 former prime ministers of India, built at a cost of Rs 271 crore at the Teen Murti complex in New Delhi, has been developed to create awareness about these leaders. It recognises the contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office, according to officials.

Starting from the country’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution, the museum tells the story of how India’s prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured its all-round progress. The guiding principle has been to recognise the contributions of all the prime ministers in a non-partisan manner, the officials said.

Overview

Officials said information was collected about each prime minister through sources such as Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and international), foreign news agencies and the Toshakhana (record of gifts received by officials) of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Families were also contacted for valuable information about former prime ministers. The content has been acquired on perpetual licence in most cases, they added.

Appropriate use of archives (collected works and important correspondences), some personal items, gifts and memorabilia (medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins), speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representations of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been done in a thematic format, officials explained.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya has employed technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy manner, including holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations.

Design

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of a rising India, shaped and moulded at the hands of its leaders, according to officials.

The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted. The total area of the building is 10,491 square metres. The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the “chakra”, symbolising the nation and democracy.

The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolising the nation and democracy.

There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya that goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country.