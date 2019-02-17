PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 33,000 cr in Bihar

By: | Updated: February 17, 2019 3:03 PM

The first phase of River Front Development at Patna was inaugurated and the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network, spanning 96.54 km was also laid by Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar, including the Patna Metro Rail Project. He inaugurated the Patna City Gas Distribution project. The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project and the ATF Hydrotreating Unit (INDJET) at Barauni Refinery. He also laid the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project through a remote at a function in Baruani.

The first phase of River Front Development at Patna was inaugurated and the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network, spanning 96.54 km was also laid by Modi. The prime minister inaugurated the electrification of railway lines on many sectors and flagged off the Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express. He also laid the foundation stone of medical colleges at Chhapra and Purnia.

