PM Modi in Pune today for police officials’ conference, CM Uddhav Thackeray to receive him

M Modi in Pune today: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport today ahead of the two-day national conference of directors general and inspectors general of police. This will be the first meeting between Thackeray and PM Modi since Shiv Sena broke its 30-year-old alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the conference which was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity last year.

PM Modi had tweeted to congratulate Uddhav when he took oath as the chief minister on November 28. “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” Modi had said.

After taking charge, Uddhav Thackeray had said that he would be visiting Delhi soon to meet ‘elder brother’, apparently referring to PM Modi who had called him ‘younger brother’ during October Assembly elections.

The meeting between the Modi and Thackeray comes in the backdrop of the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government ordering a review of the PM’s dream Bullet Train project.

“We are checking the status of all the infrastructure projects, including that of the Bullet Train. We want to know how much work is done, the amount spent and required, what are the hurdles and the deadline. We will not stop any projects but we also want to know which projects are more important in terms of priority for common people,” Uddhav Thackeray had told reporters earlier this week.