PM Modi in Jharkhand election rally: ‘Ram became ‘Maryada Purshottam’ after spending 14 years with Adivasis’



PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in the service of people. (PTI photo)

In a bid to garner tribal votes in poll-bound Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reminded the people of the connections between Lord Ram and the tribals. Speaking at an election rally at Khunti, a tribal-dominated area, PM Modi said that Lord Ram left Ayodhya and spent 14 years of his life with the tribals and after his return to his kingdom, he was known as ‘Maryada Purushottam Ram’.

“A prince leaves from Ayodhya and after 14 years of ‘vanvaas’, on his return, he becomes ‘Maryada Purushottam Ram’ because Prince Ram spent those years with ‘Adivasis’,” news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Addressing the public gathering, PM Modi accused Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance of following the politics of deception. PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in the service of people. He also slammed the grand old party of delaying resolution of the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue.

“We ensured a peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope of people’s trust in the saffron party. “It has been made clear after the voting in the first phase of election concluded that the people of Jharkhand have a feeling of trust towards BJP and the lotus symbol.” He also hailed Chief Minister Raghubar Das’s government for taking actions against the Maoists in the state.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is also slated to hold rallies at Steel Maidan in Jamshedpur. Both Khunti and Jamshedpur (East) seat will go to poll in the second phase on December 7. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting the election from the Jamshedpur (East) assembly constituency while state Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from the Khunti seat.