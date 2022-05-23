PM Modi in Japan: ‘People-first model of governance behind rising faith in Indian democracy’

“No matter however big the challenge is, India will find a way ahead,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora at a community programme in Tokyo on Monday. “Even during one of the biggest crises in the last 100 years in the form of COVID, India helped people across the globe,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi pointed out that ‘Atmanirbharata’ or self-reliance is not only an Indian concept but also a solution to global supply chain management. He also hailed India’s ‘inclusive’ democracy pointing out that more women have been voting than men in recent elections. Modi highlighted how the people-led governance model in India is making India’s delivery more efficient and in turn, is strengthening and restoring the people’s faith in democracy in the country.

Modi also underlined India’s growing digital prowess and pointed out how the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme has come to the rescue of people in remote corners of the country. He also said that India accounts for over 40 per cent of digital transactions across the world.

While urging the Indian diaspora to engage more closely with the country, PM Modi said, “We, Indians, get attached to our ‘Karmbhoomi’ with all our hearts but the love for our motherland never goes away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths”.

PM Modi further said that the advancements made by India in the field of vaccines and medicines post COVID has set an example for the whole world to follow.

While hailing the Indo-Japan bilateral ties and appreciating Japan’s vital hand in India’s developmental journey, PM Modi said, “India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India’s development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging.” “Today, the world is realising the speed and scale on which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building. Japan is an important partner in building this capacity of ours,” said PM Modi while pointing out several Indo-Japan projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, or dedicated freight corridor.

During his address, the Prime Minister also made a bid to sell India’s soft power by pointing out how the two countries are connected through the ideals of Buddha. “We have been fortunate enough to receive the blessings of Lord Gautam Buddha. India has been serving humanity, especially during the time of COVID”, said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Tokyo for the Quad summit. Earlier, PM Modi interacted with business leaders in Japan including the Founder of SoftBank Group, Masayoshi Son.

“The subjects discussed include India’s strides in the world of StartUps, opportunities in research, technology and ways to boost investment linkages,” tweeted PM Modi.