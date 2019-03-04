PM Modi in Gujarat Live updates: Prime Minister to undertake final visit to home state before announcement of Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday. The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel.
The visit assumes significance considering that the state is Modi’s home province where he was the Chief Minister till 2014 and enjoys unmatched clout in the politics. PM Modi will also visit Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar and will launch several projects in Vastral, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar during the visit.
On Sunday, PM Modi addressed rallies in politically crucial states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and slammed the opposition for doubting the IAF air strike in Pakistan and trying to “finish” him off while he works for the development of the country.
In his first visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, since coming to power in 2014, Modi inaugurated a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles, an India-Russia joint venture.
Addressing his first political rally, in Patna on Sunday, with the friend- turned-foe-turned-friend Nitish Kumar, the Prime Minister showered praise on the Bihar chief minister calling him "hardworking0 and sophisticated".
Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders from Bihar resolved to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats from the state in order to bring back Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a blistering attack on the Congress-led opposition accusing it of focusing solely on trying to "finish" him off while he is working to quell terrorism, ensure national security, eradicate poverty and corruption, and generate employment.On Sunday, while addressing an NDA rally in Patna in the presence of his Bihar allies -- including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan -- Modi came down heavily on opposition for their skepticism over the surgical strikes by the Army post the Uri terror attack, and the air strikes in Balakot after the Pulwama suicide bombing.
Addressing a gathering of PM's Modh Vanik community in Surat on Sunday, Shah said Modi had come from a humble background and had become the PM of the world's largest democracy. According to news agency, PTI, BJP chief said while Modi "does not believe in casteism", the fact remains that he comes from the same community which has made its presence felt across the country through sheer hard work and good behaviour.
"Modi ji does not believe in casteism. Ever since he accepted public life, he always worked to remove the pollution of caste from politics. But it a fact that Modi ji also comes from the same community," Shah told the gathering.
PM Modi's visit comes after BJP President Amit Shah, who was also in Surat on Sunday, where hit out at opposition parties, alleging they "raised doubts" on the courage of the armed forces and their demand for proof of the IAF air strike brought a "smile on Pakistan's face".Shah said these parties should "keep quiet" if they were unable to appreciate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's armed forces had achieved through the air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.