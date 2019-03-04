PM Modi in Gujarat Live updates: Prime Minister to undertake final visit to home state before announcement of Lok Sabha elections

On Sunday, PM Modi addressed rallies in politically crucial states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday. The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel.

The visit assumes significance considering that the state is Modi’s home province where he was the Chief Minister till 2014 and enjoys unmatched clout in the politics. PM Modi will also visit Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar and will launch several projects in Vastral, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar during the visit.

On Sunday, PM Modi addressed rallies in politically crucial states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and slammed the opposition for doubting the IAF air strike in Pakistan and trying to “finish” him off while he works for the development of the country.

In his first visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, since coming to power in 2014, Modi inaugurated a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles, an India-Russia joint venture.