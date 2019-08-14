Only Maoist and terror sympathisers opposing Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi

Development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be done as per the aspirations of people of region, PM Modi said. (File Photo/PTI)

PM Modi on scrapping of Article 370: Breaking his silence over the opposition to the government’s game-changing move to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on leaders who have been criticising the decision and accused them of acting against the interests of the region.

PM Modi said only those people are speaking against the abrogation of Article 370 who do not want the Valley to develop like other parts of the country. The Prime Minister said people with vested interests and terror sympathisers are the only ones who have been discomforted by the decision.

“Please see the list of people who have opposed the decisions about Kashmir – the usual vested interest groups, political dynasties, those who sympathise with terror and some friends in the Opposition,” PM Modi told news agency IANS.

Also Read: ‘Only two families will lose their jobs’: Young Ladakh lawmaker’s fiery speech on Article 370 wins praise from PM Modi

Apart from regional parties like Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference, the Congress and a few others have opposed the manner in which the Modi government tabled a resolution in Rajya Sabha concerning removal of Article 370 through a Presidential order.

Describing the step to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as important, PM Modi said people of the region, as well as the country, have now understood how it was hampering progress in the Valley.

“It is now clear to everyone how Articles 370 and 35(A) fully isolated Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The status quo of seven long decades clearly could not fulfil people’s aspirations. Citizens were kept away from the fruits of development,” PM Modi said.

Also Read: How Modi-Shah moved to seal fate of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Assuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said that their dreams and ambitions will now be fulfilled as his government was committed to unshackle the region of decades of neglect and underdevelopment.

The Centre had last week removed Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – through a resolution which was passed by the Parliament on August 5.