PM Modi holds massive road show in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a massive road show in poll-bound Karnataka’s Belagavi, with a large number of enthusiastic crowds turning up to have a glimpse of the country’s top leader.

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his moving car, Modi waved at the crowd, which had gathered on either side of the road and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans and shouting loud cheers.

The PM was in the city to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives, and also to release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched by the Centre in 2019, all landholding farmer families in the country are provided income support of Rs 6,000 in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months.

About 10.5-km-long road show to Malini City (venue of the stage event) was painted with saffron hues, as BJP flags, posters and banners dotted the route.

At many places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Over 10,000 women clad in saree and saffron peta (traditional headgear) accorded a ‘purnakumbha’ (ceremonial) welcome to PM Modi.

There were a number of stage shows, some also equipped with LEDs, put up along the route, depicting the culture and traditions of various regions of the country and historic personalities, as also programmes of the BJP government.

Karnataka, a BJP governed state, goes to Assembly polls by May.

After Bengaluru Urban with 27 Assembly segments (28 including Anekal), Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, is the second biggest district in the State with 18 seats.

In 2018, BJP won 13 seats in Belagavi, and emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in the State.