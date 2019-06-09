PM Modi holds ‘fruitful’ talks with Maldives’ ex-presidents Gayoom & Nasheed

Male | Published: June 9, 2019 10:59:45 AM

Nasheed served as the fourth President of the Maldives from 2008 to February 7, 2012.

Narendra Modi, india financial aid to Maldives , Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, s jaishankar, Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi Maldive president, Maldive president Gayoom, Maldive president Nasheed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives’ former presidents Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Mohamed Nasheed, and held “fruitful” discussions with them on ways to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Modi also called on Vice President Faisal Naseem during his visit to the country, his first foreign trip after re-election as Prime Minister in May to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.
Gayoom, 81, served as the President of the Maldives for 30 years from 1978 to 2008.

“Former President Gayoom is an extraordinary statesman who has served the Republic of Maldives with great diligence. Had fruitful discussions with him on ways to strengthen friendship between India and the Republic of Maldives,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Saturday.
He also met 52-year-old Nasheed – the Maldives’ first democratically-elected President – who is now the Speaker of Parliament – the Majlis.
“Mr. @MohamedNasheed has always been a strong votary of robust relations between India and the Republic of Maldives. We had a wonderful meeting in Malé, where a wide range of topics were discussed,” Modi tweeted.

Nasheed served as the fourth President of the Maldives from 2008 to February 7, 2012.

Prime Minister Modi also called on Vice President Naseem and held talks to add strength to the bilateral ties.

“Happy to have met you, Vice President @FaisalNasym. Our talks will add strength to ties between India and the Republic of Maldives,” he tweeted.
Naseem said in a tweet: “Maldives is honoured to welcome our dear friend & ally, PM @narendramodi. The close friendship the PM maintains with the Maldives is a testament to the age old bond between the people of #Maldives & #India. Yeh dosti hum nahin tholhenge (sic)”.

