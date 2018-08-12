PM Modi hits out at opposition for unemployment rant, says over 1 crore jobs created last year

PM Modi said that how will the jobs market not expand if the economy is growing at a faster pace among the major economies.

Hitting out at the opposition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi has raked the issue of unemployment saying that more than one crore jobs have been created in the last one year and therefore, the campaign of lack of jobs needs to stop now. Always targeted by the opposition parties on the jobs front, the present employment scenario in India is not under threat pertaining to the faster-growing economy. He claimed that more than 1 lakh jobs have been created in one year, and now the rant on unemployment should stop.

Speaking to ANI, PM Modi said that how will the jobs market not expand if the economy is growing at a faster pace among the major economies. PM Modi said that when investment into and the pace of execution of infrastructure projects like making roads, laying down rail lines, setting up power generation including solar parks and transmission lines is at an all-time high, how come the jobs won’t be created. He added that the all-time high FDI inflows translate into manufacturing and job creation.

Mentioning all the major sectors in the economy, the PM said that the development in electronic manufacturing, rapid growth in start-ups have led to the creation of jobs in recent times. “From just 2 mobile manufacturing units in 2014 we have grown to 120. When such development in electronic manufacturing is taking place, will it not create jobs? Today, India has emerged as one of the top hubs of start-ups. Are they not creating jobs? App-based aggregators are flourishing in India across food, logistics, e-commerce, mobility solutions and many more such sectors. Are they not creating jobs?”, PM Modi said.

He also said that the tourism sector has enormous potential in creating jobs. “Foreign tourist arrivals in India grew by 14% last year. Domestic tourism has also grown. Will this not result in job creation?”, said PM Modi.

PM Modi also hailed the MUDRA scheme saying that more than 13 crore MUDRA loans have been given to hardworking entrepreneurs. 3.5 crore of these loans have been given to first-time entrepreneurs. He talked about the Employee Provident Fund or EPF saying that employment generation is evident from 45 lakh new Subscribers in the Employee Provident Fund and 5.68 lakh people joining the New Pension Scheme in the last nine months.