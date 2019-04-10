PM Modi hits out at Congress, asks when will they give Nyay to 1984 and Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The Prime Minister said that the grand old party in its manifesto says ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ (Justice will be done now) which means it accepts that in the last 60 years injustices were done to the people of this country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress for promising to remove AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Congress manifesto is soft on terror and their views on the Army are similar to those of Pakistan. “Their manifesto talks about removing AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act). This will be like taking away weapons from soldiers’ hands,” the prime minister said in an interview to Network 18.

In an hour-long interaction, PM Modi touched upon various contentious issues including the ambitious NYAY scheme in which the Congress has promised to provide Rs 6000 to 20 crore people. The Prime Minister said that the grand old party in its manifesto says ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ (Justice will be done now) which means it accepts that in the last 60 years injustices were done to the people of this country.

READ: Apology for Jallianwala Bagh massacre a ‘work in progress’: UK

He then launched a scathing attack on Congress and asked: “Can Congress give justice to 1984 victims because they are also demanding NYAY? Bhopal gas victims are also demanding NYAY. Will Congress give them NYAY? Great scientist Nambi Narayan was implicated in a case and our space programme suffered. Will Congress give NYAY to Nambi Narayan? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy ask why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are also seeking justice.”

Speaking on article 370 and 35A, the prime minister said that the articles 35A and 370 have been standing in the way of progress and employment in Jammu and Kashmir. “No one goes there to invest. We can build IIMs but professors are not ready to go there because their children don’t get admission in schools…This ends up harming the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. Pandit Nehru’s policies stand as an obstacle for the state today. We need a re-look.”