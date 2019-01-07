PM Modi hits out at Chandrababu Naidu: Obsessed with son’s rise, will drag Andhra to sunset

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was earlier with the NDA but walked out of the four-year-old alliance over special status demand to Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was obsessed with the rise of his son and will drag the state to sunset to make it happen. The Prime Minister also accused the AP chief minister of putting his son over the sons and daughters of the state.

“N Chandrababu Naidu is very obsessed with the rise of his son but he does not understand that his corruption and poor policies could be the sunset of the state… He seems to have forgotten about Andhra’s other sons and daughters,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The Prime Minister said this while interacting with BJP workers in the state via video conferencing. He also reminded the TDP chief of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao who formed the anti-Congress front and led the ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ movement across the state.

“However, today his son-in-law has bowed down before the Congress to keep his power intact,” Modi said. Referring to Naidu, the Prime Minister said that a person should not dream of being a Prime Minister if he has failed as a Chief Minister.

