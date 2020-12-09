PM Modi has worked more for farmers in 6 yrs than earlier govts did since 1947: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

(File image)

Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir against the three central farm laws, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done much more work for farmers in last six years compared to what previous governments did since Independence.

While inaugurating two sugar mills in this eastern region of the state, Adityanath also attacked the opposition, saying some people are not able to appreciate the welfare work being done for farmers by the BJP government.

The chief minister was here to inaugurate a sugar mill at Pipraich in Gorakhpur district. He also inaugurated the second mill at Munderwa in Basti district from here digitally as his helicopter was unable to take off for Basti due to bad weather.

Accusing the previous governments of selling 21 sugar mills in the region at throwaway prices after suppressing farmers’ agitation against the move, Adityanath expressed satisfaction that his government was able to start two mills with four times higher processing capacity.

He also promised to open many more mills after the pandemic is controlled.

The chief minister said besides employing a large number of youths in the region, the two mills, the first ones to produce ‘sulpherless’ sugar in the state, would help the region register its name globally by the export of their product.

Referring to PM-KISAN scheme, the chief minister said the Modi government is directly sending Rs 6,000 per year to each of the farmers’ account, which has “made mediators restless as due to technology they are not able to loot farmers’ benefits”.