  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi has worked more for farmers in 6 yrs than earlier govts did since 1947: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

By: |
December 9, 2020 10:04 PM

While inaugurating two sugar mills in this eastern region of the state, Adityanath also attacked the opposition, saying some people are not able to appreciate the welfare work being done for farmers by the BJP government.

(File image)

Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir against the three central farm laws, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done much more work for farmers in last six years compared to what previous governments did since Independence.

While inaugurating two sugar mills in this eastern region of the state, Adityanath also attacked the opposition, saying some people are not able to appreciate the welfare work being done for farmers by the BJP government.

Related News

The chief minister was here to inaugurate a sugar mill at Pipraich in Gorakhpur district. He also inaugurated the second mill at Munderwa in Basti district from here digitally as his helicopter was unable to take off for Basti due to bad weather.

Accusing the previous governments of selling 21 sugar mills in the region at throwaway prices after suppressing farmers’ agitation against the move, Adityanath expressed satisfaction that his government was able to start two mills with four times higher processing capacity.

He also promised to open many more mills after the pandemic is controlled.

The chief minister said besides employing a large number of youths in the region, the two mills, the first ones to produce ‘sulpherless’ sugar in the state, would help the region register its name globally by the export of their product.

Referring to PM-KISAN scheme, the chief minister said the Modi government is directly sending Rs 6,000 per year to each of the farmers’ account, which has “made mediators restless as due to technology they are not able to loot farmers’ benefits”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi has worked more for farmers in 6 yrs than earlier govts did since 1947 UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1A person is disqualified to contest polls if conviction not stayed: Supreme Court
2 JD(S) supported BJP to clear land Bill, says H D Kumaraswamy
3Too busy fighting for our rights to be afraid of COVID-19: ‘Maskless’ farmers at Tikri border