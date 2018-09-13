PM Modi has created darkness by ensuring fuel prices go beyond common man’s reach, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP also said that PM Modi has not fulfilled the promises he made to the people. (ANI)

Attacking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement ‘we are the light, opposition is darkness’, and linking it with the current rising fuel prices, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi has created darkness by ensuring high fuel prices that go beyond the reach of common man. “Want to say PM Modi that he has already created enough darkness by ensuring that prices of petrol and diesel go beyond the reach of common man,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

The Hyderabad MP also said that PM Modi has not fulfilled the promises he made to the people. “He has created darkness by not fulfilling promises he made,” he added.

The Modi government has come under severe attack from all political quarters for rising fuel prices in the last couple of weeks. The opposition led by Congress even called for a Bharat Bandh to counter the government before crucial state Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh later this year.

PM Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress party by saying that it was removed from the power because of corruption and poor governance. Addressing booth workers from Jaipur, Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh and Arunachal West, Modi said the Congress party has failed to play the role of opposition.

Replying to a question on opposition parties stitching an alliance for the 2019 polls, Modi assured the party workers that the BJP will win again. “… the wind is blowing in favour of BJP, even stronger than 2014. That’s why opposition parties are clutching each other’s hands to save themselves from being blown away,” PTI reported. Lashing out at the grand old party, the Modi said it is a one family party. He said he felt pity for dedicated workers of the opposition party.

Moreover, amid sharp attacks on the government before the election year, PM Modi is expected to hold a review meeting to analyse the economic health of the country later this week.