PM Modi has breakfast meeting with prominent Singaporeans

Kick-starting the final day of his two-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leading Singapore businessmen here for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday.

Later in the day he will meet his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and President Tony Tan Keng Yam following which MoUs will be signed.

The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the Indian National Army (INA) monument and visit the Institute of Technical Education College.

He leaves for New Delhi today after speaking at the Singapore-India Economic Convention, where he will have a brief meeting with select CEOs and later will deliver a special address to the Indian diaspora at a community event.