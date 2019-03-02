PM Modi has again failed in this quarter’s numbers, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 6:21 PM

Rahul Gandhi's comment came a day after his party alleged that despite "fudging" of data by the Modi government, India's economy continues to slide.

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi using solemn occasions to target Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over declining growth in the third quarter of this fiscal, saying the “chowkidaar” has once again failed in the numbers of the quarter. Gandhi’s comment came a day after his party alleged that despite “fudging” of data by the Modi government, India’s economy continues to slide.

“False promises, false games. The chowkidaar has failed again in this quarter’s numbers,” the Congress chief said on Twitter, citing a news report that India’s growth declined to 6.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 2018. On Friday the Congress had tweeted that “as PM Modi’s disastrous tenure comes to an end, despite all the fudging, the economy continues to slow.”

“Less than two months to go before India sees a new dawn,” the party said on its official Twitter handle. Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has said the latest quarterly growth rates “puncture” the government’s claims on the economy.

Read Also| Rahul Gandhi’s latest Rafale barb: ‘IAF defends country, but PM Modi snatched Rs 30,000 crore from the force’ 

“Quarterly growth rates of 2018-19 puncture the claims of government. Q1 was 8 %, Q2 was 7 % and Q3 was 6.6 %. This is the swan song of the BJP government. If Q4 growth rate declines further, as is expected, that will expose the government completely,” Chidambaram tweeted.

In signs of the Indian economy losing steam ahead of the general elections, GDP growth slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December on the back of lower farm and manufacturing growth and weaker consumer demand, government data showed on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi has again failed in this quarter’s numbers, says Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition