Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today

Haryana Assembly elections LIVE Updates: As campaigning for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra enters last stage, parties are slugging it out. It will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi once again as both the leaders have a number of rallies lined up in next few days. PM Modi is scheduled to address at least four rallies in Haryana this week. He will be addressing a mega public gathering in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad on Monday. Rahul Gandhi will be in Nuh.

BJP president Amit Shah too has packed schedule as he will speaking in Haryana’s Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar today.

The party released its poll manifesto – Mhare Sapno Ka Haryana – on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s national working president JP Nadda and other leaders. Doubling farmers’ income by 2022, investment Rs 5,000 crore to help enhance skills of 25 lakh youths are some of the major promises the BJP has made. However, it has stayed away from promising any farm loan waiver.

The Congress, which released its manifesto a couple of days ago, has promised to waive off farm loans within 24 hours if it returns to power in Haryana. The party has also promised 300 units of free electricity to households in the state.

Polling in both Haryana and Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and counting of votes will be done on October 24.

