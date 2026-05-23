PM Modi hails talks with Rubio, says India and US will work closely for global good – 10 points
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his first official visit to India and discussed security, trade, technology and global issues. Rubio conveyed an invitation from President Donald Trump for PM Modi to visit the White House.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday deepening India-US ties across trade, security and critical technologies. This is his first visit to India since taking office.
Shortly after the meeting at Sewa Teerth, PM Modi tweeted to say that they discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.
Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio.
We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.
The two leaders reviewed the steady growth of India-US relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Security cooperation, economic ties and emerging technologies formed an important part of the discussions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker were among those present in the meeting.
Terming the meeting “productive”, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor underlined how India and the US continue to advance towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Rubio arrived in India for a four-day visit that will also include participation in the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad. The grouping brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia and is an important platform for promoting a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific.
The talks came at a time when both countries are seeking closer engagement in strategic sectors such as defence, technology, trade, supply chains and energy. Officials from both the nations have repeatedly discussed the importance of cooperation in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific region amid growing geopolitical competition.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the meeting, said both sides explored ways to expand cooperation in several critical areas. He wrote on X, “We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies – areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!”
The ambassador also revealed that Rubio delivered a personal invitation from US President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future. Gor said, “Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future.”
Ahead of the trip, he described India as a “great ally, great partner” and said the United States would examine opportunities to increase oil sales to India.
Rubio’s trip carries significance because it comes shortly after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Washington DC for three days in April. That visit focused on strengthening communication and maintaining momentum in bilateral relations.
According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework. Rubio will remain in India until Tuesday and will participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting before concluding his visit.