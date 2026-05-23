US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday deepening India-US ties across trade, security and critical technologies. This is his first visit to India since taking office.

Shortly after the meeting at Sewa Teerth, PM Modi tweeted to say that they discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.

Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio.



We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.



India and the United States will continue to work closely for… pic.twitter.com/CuD0DdDXB7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2026

Here are 10 key points from this big development: