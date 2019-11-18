PM Modi hails NCP in Rajya Sabha speech, says BJP should ‘learn’ from Sharad Pawar’s party

PM Modi hailed NCP and BJD in Rajya Sabha. (Photo/Rajya Sabha TV)

PM Modi praises NCP, BJD: At a time when he Nationalist Congress Party is trying its all to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party away from power in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Sharad Pawar-led party during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Speaking on the occasion of 250th Session of the Upper House, PM Modi said other parties, including the BJP, should learn from NCP and Biju Janata Dal of Naveen Patnaik how to adhere to parliamentary norms.

“Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the Well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them. People’s hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well,” PM Modi said in an apparent reference to several instances in the past where members have protested shouting slogans while rushing into the centre of the House.

PM Modi’s praising words for NCP has come at a time when the Opposition party is playing the role of an arbitrator to stitch a politically odd alliance bringing the Congress and Shiv Sena together to form a government in Maharashtra.

President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra last week after none of the parties came forward to stake claim to form government in the state after last month’s assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena, BJP together won a comfortable majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, however, it insisted on having the CM post for half of the government’s term which was denied by the BJP. Together Sena, NCP and Congress have 154 seats much more than the simple majority mark of 145.