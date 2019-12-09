PM Modi hails Karnataka voters, says Congress-JD(S) taught lesson for stealing mandate

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, PM Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the Karnataka voters for voting for a stable government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the people of Karnataka for overwhelmingly voting for a stable government in Karnataka. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, the Prime Minister said that people have taught a lesson to the Congress and JD(S) that they cannot steal the mandate through back doors.

“Congress and its allies subverted mandate in Karnataka, stabbed it in the back. People today have taught them a lesson and punished them in a democratic way. These parties will now have to bite the dust,” he said.

“An example of what the country thinks about political stability and how much it trusts the BJP to provide the political stability is before us… BJP is leading on most seats (in Karnataka). I express my gratitude towards people of Karnataka,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister also made an appeal to the people of Jharkhand to vote for a party that will form a pro-people government and will work for the welfare of all.

The BJP is set to gain a comfortable majority in the 225-member Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka as its candidates are leading on 12 of the 15 seats that went to polls last week. The bypolls were necessitated after 17 of then Congress-JD(S) government had resigned from the House. Their resignation paved the way for the BJP to form the government. The bypolls increased the effective strength of the House to 223. With 12 new members, the saffron party’s strength will be 117.