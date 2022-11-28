scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi hails growth in milk production in last 8 years, says vibrant dairy sector great way to strengthen ‘Nari Shakti’ 

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, who said there had been a “monumental growth” in milk production in the last eight years.

Written by PTI
Updated:
PM Modi hails growth in milk production in last 8 years, says vibrant dairy sector great way to strengthen ‘Nari Shakti’ 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness over the growth in milk production in the last eight years, and said a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our “Nari Shakti (women power)”.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, who said there had been a “monumental growth” in milk production in the last eight years.

Also read| India’s milk export to boost Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat; PM says dairy sector employs 8 crore families

Also Read

“It increased 83 MT in just 8yrs under visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Earlier in 63 yrs it increased only 121MT,” he said.

Also read| PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 8,000 cr in Gujarat

Tagging the minister’s tweet, Modi said, “This is particularly gladdening. A vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our Nari Shakti.” “May the dairy sector grow even more in the coming times,” the prime minister added

More Stories on
Milk
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.