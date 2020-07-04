PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country’s 244th Independence Day, saying as the world’s largest democracies “we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates”.
As the world’s largest democracies, “we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates,” he said.
