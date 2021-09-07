PM Modi greets people on Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a holy book of the Sikhs who revere it as a living guru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted people on the ‘Prakash Purab’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and said its noble principles, and the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind.
Modi tweeted, “Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind.”
