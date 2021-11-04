PM Modi greets people on Diwali

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.
“It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone’s life,” he said.
One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.