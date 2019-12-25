PM Modi greets people on Christmas

PM Modi said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

“We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.