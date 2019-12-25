PM Modi greets people on Christmas

By: |
Published: December 25, 2019 9:06:27 AM

"We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi, Christmas, Narendra Modi, Jesus Christ, PM Modi said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

“We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi greets people on Christmas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Citizenship row: Govt clears National Population Register, not the same as NRC
2Home Ministry orders withdrawal of 7,000 paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir
3Maharashtra cabinet approves farm loan waiver, meal scheme